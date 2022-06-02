Flow (FLOW) 24 Hour Volume Tops $35.07 Million

Flow (FLOW) traded up 3.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 2nd. Flow has a market cap of $2.64 billion and $35.07 million worth of Flow was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Flow coin can currently be bought for approximately $2.54 or 0.00008326 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Flow has traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 74.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $879.38 or 0.02877705 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003270 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 1,012.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001909 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001322 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $137.25 or 0.00449135 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.99 or 0.00032699 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0842 or 0.00000276 BTC.

Flow Profile

Flow’s genesis date was May 15th, 2020. Flow’s total supply is 1,373,338,337 coins and its circulating supply is 1,036,200,000 coins. Flow’s official Twitter account is @flow_blockchain

According to CryptoCompare, “‍Flow is a fast, decentralized, and developer-friendly blockchain, designed as the foundation for a new generation of games, apps, and the digital assets that power them. It is based on a unique, multi-role architecture, and designed to scale without sharding, allowing for massive improvements in speed and throughput while preserving a developer-friendly, ACID-compliant environment. Flow empowers developers to build thriving crypto- and crypto-enabled businesses. Applications on Flow can keep consumers in control of their own data; create new kinds of digital assets tradable on open markets accessible from anywhere in the world; and build open economies owned by the users that help make them valuable. “

