FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.89 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) will post earnings of $1.89 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for FMC’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.91 and the lowest is $1.85. FMC reported earnings of $1.81 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that FMC will report full-year earnings of $7.64 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.35 to $7.88. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $8.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.35 to $8.97. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow FMC.

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. FMC had a net margin of 14.64% and a return on equity of 30.30%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.53 earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on FMC shares. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of FMC in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Citigroup upped their target price on FMC from $137.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered FMC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Mizuho upped their target price on FMC from $136.00 to $155.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on FMC from $150.00 to $144.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.20.

In related news, CFO Andrew D. Sandifer sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.36, for a total value of $179,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 2,181 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.65, for a total value of $269,680.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new stake in FMC in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Rinkey Investments purchased a new stake in FMC in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in FMC in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new stake in FMC in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in FMC by 94.4% in the fourth quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 278 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. 88.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE FMC opened at $121.71 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $15.33 billion, a PE ratio of 20.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.83. FMC has a 12-month low of $87.27 and a 12-month high of $140.99. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $128.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $117.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

FMC announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, February 8th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the basic materials company to buy up to 7.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. FMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.69%.

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

