Forma Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FMTX) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Forma Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FMTX – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $6.25 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Forma Therapeutics Holdings Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics with rare hematologic diseases and cancers. Forma Therapeutics Holdings Inc. is based in Watertown, United States. “

Get Forma Therapeutics alerts:

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on FMTX. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Forma Therapeutics from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Forma Therapeutics to $46.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating on shares of Forma Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Forma Therapeutics presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $38.71.

Forma Therapeutics stock opened at $5.51 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.66 and a 200-day moving average of $10.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $263.41 million, a P/E ratio of -1.44 and a beta of 0.39. Forma Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $5.16 and a 52-week high of $31.39.

Forma Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FMTX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.93) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.04) by $0.11. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.76) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Forma Therapeutics will post -4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Forma Therapeutics by 17,885.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 2,504 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in shares of Forma Therapeutics by 125.0% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Forma Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Forma Therapeutics by 282.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 3,206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Forma Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. Institutional investors own 87.22% of the company’s stock.

Forma Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for treatment of rare hematologic diseases and cancers. Its core product candidates for development include FT-4202, which is Phase 1 trial for the treatment of sickle cell disease and other hemoglobinopathies; and FT-7051 for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Forma Therapeutics (FMTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Forma Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forma Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.