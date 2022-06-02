Fortis (TSE:FTS) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $60.33

Fortis Inc. (TSE:FTS – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$60.33 and traded as high as C$63.87. Fortis shares last traded at C$63.79, with a volume of 4,089,887 shares changing hands.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Fortis to C$66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Veritas Investment Research upgraded Fortis from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and issued a C$60.00 price target (up previously from C$57.00) on shares of Fortis in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on Fortis from C$59.00 to C$60.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on Fortis from C$61.00 to C$63.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$61.81.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.03, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.63. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$63.21 and its 200 day moving average price is C$60.35. The company has a market cap of C$30.09 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.22.

Fortis ( TSE:FTS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported C$0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.77 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.58 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Fortis Inc. will post 2.9700001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Gary Joseph Smith sold 16,720 shares of Fortis stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$62.03, for a total value of C$1,037,175.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$822,110.10. Also, Senior Officer Nora Duke sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$60.85, for a total transaction of C$1,217,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 111,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$6,814,408.95. Insiders have sold 78,781 shares of company stock valued at $4,800,615 in the last ninety days.

About Fortis (TSE:FTS)

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 438,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 100,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,485 megawatts (MW), including 53 MW of solar capacity and 252 MV of wind capacity.

