Frank S. Bono Sells 25,000 Shares of Paragon 28, Inc. (NYSE:FNA) Stock

Paragon 28, Inc. (NYSE:FNA – Get Rating) CTO Frank S. Bono sold 25,000 shares of Paragon 28 stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.99, for a total transaction of $449,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 1,641,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,523,460.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

FNA stock opened at $18.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 4.39 and a quick ratio of 3.26. Paragon 28, Inc. has a one year low of $12.35 and a one year high of $25.41. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.85.

Get Paragon 28 alerts:

Paragon 28 (NYSE:FNA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.06). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Paragon 28, Inc. will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FNA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Paragon 28 from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Paragon 28 from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Paragon 28 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Paragon 28 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Paragon 28 from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Paragon 28 has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.13.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Paragon 28 by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Paragon 28 by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 77,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,290,000 after acquiring an additional 1,343 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Paragon 28 in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Paragon 28 in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Paragon 28 in the 4th quarter worth approximately $88,000. 12.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Paragon 28 Company Profile (Get Rating)

Paragon 28, Inc designs, develops, distributes, and sells foot and ankle surgical systems in the United States and internationally. It offers plating systems, including gorilla plating systems, such as lisfranc, lapidus, lateral column, calcaneus slide, and naviculocuneiform (NC) fusion plating systems; baby gorilla plate-specific screws, navicular fracture plates, and 5th metatarsal hook plates; and silverback plating systems.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Paragon 28 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paragon 28 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.