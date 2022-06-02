Freeline Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FRLN) and Eloxx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELOX) Critical Comparison

Freeline Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FRLN – Get Rating) and Eloxx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELOX – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, dividends, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Freeline Therapeutics and Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Freeline Therapeutics 0 3 5 0 2.63 Eloxx Pharmaceuticals 0 1 3 0 2.75

Freeline Therapeutics presently has a consensus target price of $12.00, suggesting a potential upside of 1,429.64%. Eloxx Pharmaceuticals has a consensus target price of $2.52, suggesting a potential upside of 736.65%. Given Freeline Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Freeline Therapeutics is more favorable than Eloxx Pharmaceuticals.

Profitability

This table compares Freeline Therapeutics and Eloxx Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Freeline Therapeutics N/A -91.56% -74.56% Eloxx Pharmaceuticals N/A -174.48% -91.79%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Freeline Therapeutics and Eloxx Pharmaceuticals’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Freeline Therapeutics N/A N/A -$140.39 million ($3.58) -0.22 Eloxx Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$66.73 million ($0.92) -0.33

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Freeline Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

47.1% of Freeline Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 28.3% of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. 34.6% of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Freeline Therapeutics has a beta of 0.27, meaning that its share price is 73% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Eloxx Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 2.47, meaning that its share price is 147% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Freeline Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops transformative adeno-associated virus (AAV) vector-mediated gene therapies for patients suffering from inherited systemic debilitating diseases. Its advanced product candidate is verbrinacogene setparvovec (FLT180a), a gene therapy product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials in adult males for the treatment of hemophilia B. The company's products also include FLT190, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of Fabry disease; and FLT201, a liver-directed gene therapy product candidate to treat type 1 Gaucher disease and is under Phase 1/2 clinical trial. In addition, it has research programs in various indications for systemic gene therapy. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Stevenage, the United Kingdom.

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing ribosome modulation for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare premature stop codon diseases. Its lead investigational drug product candidate is ELX-02, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of cystic fibrosis and nephropathic cystinosis patients with diagnosed nonsense mutations. The company also develops various preclinical programs for the treatment of alport syndrome, recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa, junctional epidermolysis bullosa, and familial adenomatous polyposis, as well as various earlier discovery stage programs in oncology. Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts.

