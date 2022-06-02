freenet (OTCMKTS:FRTAF) Sets New 1-Year Low at $26.00

freenet AG (OTCMKTS:FRTAF – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $26.00 and last traded at $26.00, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $26.00.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FRTAF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of freenet from €22.00 ($23.66) to €23.00 ($24.73) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of freenet from €27.00 ($29.03) to €27.50 ($29.57) in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of freenet to €27.50 ($29.57) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of freenet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of freenet from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, freenet currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.50.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.05 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

freenet AG provides telecommunications, radio and multimedia, mobile communications, mobile Internet, and digital lifestyle services in Germany. It provides a portfolio of services and products primarily in the areas of mobile voice and data services. The Mobile Communications segment offers mobile communications services, such as marketing of mobile communications services, which include voice and data services from the mobile communications network operators; sells and distributes mobile communications devices, as well as offers additional services for mobile data communications and digital lifestyle; and planning, construction, installation, and maintenance services for WiFi networks.

