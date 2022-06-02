FRMO (OTCMKTS:FRMO) Trading Up 2.2%

FRMO Co. (OTCMKTS:FRMO – Get Rating) was up 2.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $9.50 and last traded at $9.50. Approximately 9,262 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 85% from the average daily volume of 5,004 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.30.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.17 and a 200-day moving average of $10.92.

FRMO Corporation, through its 4.95% interest in Horizon Kinetics, LLC, operates as an investment advisory and independent research company. It provides in-depth analysis of information-poor, under-researched companies, and strategies to identify the complex situations primarily to institutional investors.

