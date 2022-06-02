FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January (BATS:FJAN) Trading Down 0.7%

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January (BATS:FJAN – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 0.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $32.79 and last traded at $32.85. Approximately 18,831 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $33.08.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.88.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FJAN. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January by 23.1% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 1ST Source Bank purchased a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January during the first quarter worth about $204,000. S.C. Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January during the first quarter worth about $210,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 9,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January during the first quarter worth about $637,000.

