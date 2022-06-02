Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT) Shares Sold by Bridgewater Associates LP

Bridgewater Associates LP lowered its holdings in Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT – Get Rating) by 20.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,009 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,761 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP owned about 0.07% of Fulgent Genetics worth $2,214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fulgent Genetics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fulgent Genetics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $107,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 1,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. 37.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, COO Jian Xie sold 1,269 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.38, for a total transaction of $67,739.22. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 329,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,599,439.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Paul Kim sold 1,191 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.38, for a total transaction of $63,575.58. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 153,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,197,940.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,785 shares of company stock valued at $148,663 over the last 90 days. 29.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on FLGT. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Fulgent Genetics from $85.00 to $70.00 in a report on Sunday, May 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fulgent Genetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fulgent Genetics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

NASDAQ FLGT opened at $53.74 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $57.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.61. Fulgent Genetics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.65 and a 12-month high of $112.00.

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $5.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.86 by $1.22. The firm had revenue of $320.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.50 million. Fulgent Genetics had a net margin of 48.32% and a return on equity of 41.13%. The company’s revenue was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $6.51 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Fulgent Genetics, Inc. will post 5.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fulgent Genetics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides COVID-19, molecular diagnostic, and genetic testing services to physicians and patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers genetic tests comprising Focus and Comprehensive oncology panels tests; Beacon carrier screening panels test for inherited conditions; solid tumor molecular profiling for somatic cancer testing; rapid whole genome testing for children in NICU and PICU; newborn genetic analysis panel; single front-line test to detect ataxia-related variants and repeat expansions through sequencing; picture genetics, a patient-initiated genetic testing; whole exome and clinical exome panel tests; whole genome, mutation, and repeat expansion testing services, as well as research service tests.

