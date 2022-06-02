GAM Holding AG Acquires Shares of 65,980 Kismet Acquisition Two Corp. (NASDAQ:KAII)

GAM Holding AG acquired a new stake in Kismet Acquisition Two Corp. (NASDAQ:KAII – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 65,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $641,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KAII. Omni Event Management Ltd bought a new stake in Kismet Acquisition Two during the 4th quarter worth $502,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of Kismet Acquisition Two by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,122,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,914,000 after purchasing an additional 90,000 shares during the period. Tegean Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Kismet Acquisition Two during the 4th quarter worth approximately $478,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC raised its stake in Kismet Acquisition Two by 28.4% during the 4th quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 82,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $806,000 after buying an additional 18,290 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kismet Acquisition Two in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,458,000. Institutional investors own 50.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Kismet Acquisition Two alerts:

Shares of Kismet Acquisition Two stock remained flat at $$9.79 on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 1,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,559. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.75. Kismet Acquisition Two Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.60 and a 12-month high of $9.99.

Kismet Acquisition Two Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to acquire, engage in a share exchange, share reconstruction and amalgamation, contractual control arrangement with, purchase all or substantially various assets of, or engage in any other similar initial business combination with one or more businesses or entities.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KAII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kismet Acquisition Two Corp. (NASDAQ:KAII – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kismet Acquisition Two Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kismet Acquisition Two and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.