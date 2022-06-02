GAM Holding AG Invests $328,000 in Crucible Acquisition Co. (NYSE:CRU)

GAM Holding AG purchased a new position in shares of Crucible Acquisition Co. (NYSE:CRU – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 33,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $328,000. GAM Holding AG owned 0.10% of Crucible Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Easterly Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Crucible Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth about $244,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Crucible Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,161,000. Berkley W R Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Crucible Acquisition by 251.6% in the third quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 69,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Crucible Acquisition by 203.1% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,076,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,482,000 after acquiring an additional 721,195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Saba Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Crucible Acquisition by 110.3% in the 4th quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,362,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,273,000 after purchasing an additional 714,726 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Crucible Acquisition stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $9.82. 300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,717. Crucible Acquisition Co. has a 1 year low of $9.63 and a 1 year high of $9.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.81 and a 200-day moving average of $9.78.

Crucible Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on the software technology sectors, including business-to-business or business-to-consumer applications, infrastructure software, vertical software, marketplaces, payments, and ecommerce.

