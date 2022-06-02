GAM Holding AG Invests $336,000 in TLG Acquisition One Corp. (NYSE:TLGA)

GAM Holding AG bought a new position in shares of TLG Acquisition One Corp. (NYSE:TLGA – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 34,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $336,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in TLG Acquisition One during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $102,000. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in TLG Acquisition One during the 4th quarter worth approximately $196,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its position in TLG Acquisition One by 90.9% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 36,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 17,295 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new position in TLG Acquisition One during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $477,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in TLG Acquisition One during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $955,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.02% of the company’s stock.

TLG Acquisition One stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $9.80. 5,041 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 86,201. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.76. TLG Acquisition One Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.60 and a fifty-two week high of $9.90.

TLG Acquisition One Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in West Palm Beach, Florida.

