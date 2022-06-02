GAM Holding AG Lowers Position in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES)

GAM Holding AG lowered its holdings in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Rating) by 71.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,354 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 20,646 shares during the period. GAM Holding AG’s holdings in NetEase were worth $850,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of NetEase by 131.0% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 335 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NetEase in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of NetEase in the 4th quarter valued at about $71,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of NetEase by 72.3% in the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 703 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC increased its position in shares of NetEase by 1,423.5% during the 4th quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 1,493 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,395 shares during the last quarter. 21.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on NTES shares. Citigroup reduced their price objective on NetEase from $136.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on NetEase in a research report on Sunday, April 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $132.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on NetEase in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded NetEase from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, HSBC reduced their price target on NetEase from $126.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NetEase presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.63.

Shares of NTES stock traded up $3.86 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $104.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 79,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,093,362. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.40. NetEase, Inc. has a one year low of $68.62 and a one year high of $118.38. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 24th. The technology company reported $7.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $6.73. The firm had revenue of $23.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.12 billion. NetEase had a return on equity of 18.63% and a net margin of 18.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NetEase, Inc. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be given a $0.322 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 7th. This represents a $1.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.97%.

NetEase, Inc provides online services focusing on gaming, communication, and commerce in the Peoples' Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Online Games Services, Youdao, and Innovative Businesses and Others. It develops and operates PC and mobile games, as well as offers games licensed from other game developers.

