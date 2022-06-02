GAM Holding AG Purchases New Holdings in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III (NASDAQ:HIII)

GAM Holding AG acquired a new position in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III (NASDAQ:HIII – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 33,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $326,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in HIII. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III by 400.0% in the fourth quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 5,200 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III by 39.0% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 13,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III during the fourth quarter valued at $155,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III in the fourth quarter worth about $187,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III in the 3rd quarter worth about $188,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:HIII traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $9.79. 2,272,540 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 118,533. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.75. Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III has a 12-month low of $9.60 and a 12-month high of $9.91.

Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

