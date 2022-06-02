GAM Holding AG Purchases New Position in Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:ANZU)

GAM Holding AG acquired a new stake in Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:ANZU – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 40,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $396,000. GAM Holding AG owned about 0.08% of Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Glazer Capital LLC boosted its position in Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I by 7,864.7% in the 4th quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 2,510,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,453,000 after buying an additional 2,479,037 shares during the last quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC purchased a new position in Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,025,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,850,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 996,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,673,000 after buying an additional 15,396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I in the 3rd quarter valued at about $101,000. 61.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ANZU traded down $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $9.76. The stock had a trading volume of 197,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,246. Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I has a 12-month low of $9.61 and a 12-month high of $10.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.79 and a 200 day moving average of $9.76.

Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify business opportunities in the field of industrial applications.

