GAM Holding AG Reduces Position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

GAM Holding AG lessened its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 33.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 20,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 10,300 shares during the quarter. GAM Holding AG’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $2,370,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 22,853,764 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,616,984,000 after acquiring an additional 1,494,887 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,528,269 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,459,862,000 after acquiring an additional 3,779,269 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,638,888 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,134,339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273,322 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,751,339 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,501,508,000 after purchasing an additional 774,572 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,055,072 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $922,386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065,616 shares during the period.

Shares of IJR traded up $1.75 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $102.75. The stock had a trading volume of 271,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,253,419. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $102.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.41. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $93.29 and a fifty-two week high of $121.45.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

