GAM Holding AG Sells 32,000 Shares of GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS)

GAM Holding AG decreased its position in GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS – Get Rating) by 54.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 27,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,000 shares during the quarter. GAM Holding AG’s holdings in GDS were worth $1,273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in GDS by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 7,176,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,439,000 after buying an additional 1,261,960 shares during the last quarter. Cederberg Capital Ltd boosted its holdings in GDS by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Cederberg Capital Ltd now owns 2,743,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,400,000 after buying an additional 12,500 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of GDS by 188.3% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,214,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,419,000 after purchasing an additional 1,446,044 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of GDS by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,830,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,323,000 after purchasing an additional 41,643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, York Capital Management Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GDS by 243.7% during the 3rd quarter. York Capital Management Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,761,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,696,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248,728 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.92% of the company’s stock.

GDS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial cut their price objective on GDS from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. StockNews.com upgraded GDS to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Cowen cut their price objective on GDS from $53.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded GDS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on GDS from $65.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, GDS presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.32.

GDS stock traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $28.34. The stock had a trading volume of 67,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,761,532. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.43. GDS Holdings Limited has a 1-year low of $19.83 and a 1-year high of $81.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.44 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10.

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. GDS had a negative return on equity of 6.28% and a negative net margin of 18.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.26) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that GDS Holdings Limited will post -1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation services comprising critical facilities space, customer-available power, racks, and cooling; managed hosting services, including business continuity and disaster recovery, network management, data storage, system security, operating system, database, and server middleware services; managed cloud services; and consulting services.

