GAM Holding AG Trims Holdings in Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA)

GAM Holding AG decreased its position in shares of Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA – Get Rating) by 70.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 57,000 shares during the quarter. GAM Holding AG owned 0.06% of Copa worth $1,984,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Copa by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 932 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Copa by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 55,519 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,589,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Copa by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 4,542 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Copa by 43.3% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 860 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Copa by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 15,188 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after buying an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. 81.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Copa alerts:

CPA traded up $1.83 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $70.41. 4,334 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 491,994. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $74.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Copa Holdings, S.A. has a 1-year low of $64.12 and a 1-year high of $97.63. The company has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of 17.50 and a beta of 1.42.

Copa ( NYSE:CPA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The transportation company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.25. Copa had a return on equity of 10.16% and a net margin of 8.99%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($2.23) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Copa Holdings, S.A. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current year.

CPA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Copa from $121.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. HSBC upgraded Copa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Copa from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Barclays upgraded Copa from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, May 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on Copa from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Copa presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.13.

About Copa (Get Rating)

Copa Holdings, SA, through its subsidiaries, provides airline passenger and cargo services. The company offers approximately 204 daily scheduled flights to 69 destinations in 29 countries in North, Central, and South America, as well as the Caribbean from its Panama City hub. As of December 31, 2021, it operated a fleet of 91 aircraft comprising 77 Boeing 737-Next Generation aircraft and 14 Boeing 737 MAX 9 aircraft.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Copa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.