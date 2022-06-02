Games & Esports Experience Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GEEXU) Short Interest Down 16.7% in May

Games & Esports Experience Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GEEXU – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decrease of 16.7% from the April 30th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GEEXU. CSS LLC IL bought a new stake in Games & Esports Experience Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $2,109,000. Aristeia Capital LLC bought a new stake in Games & Esports Experience Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $3,042,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Games & Esports Experience Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $121,000. Angelo Gordon & CO. L.P. bought a new stake in Games & Esports Experience Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $1,014,000. Finally, TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. bought a new stake in Games & Esports Experience Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $2,535,000.

Shares of GEEXU traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $10.06. 900 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,888. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.11. Games & Esports Experience Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.95 and a 52 week high of $10.23.

Games & Esports Experience Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to pursue business combination with interactive media companies.

