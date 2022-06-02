GAP (NYSE:GPS) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of GAP (NYSE:GPS – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Monday morning.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group lowered their price objective on GAP from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on GAP from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on GAP from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Guggenheim lowered their price target on GAP to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut GAP from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $12.59.

Shares of NYSE:GPS opened at $10.85 on Monday. GAP has a 12-month low of $9.24 and a 12-month high of $34.49. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.55. The company has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a PE ratio of -51.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

GAP ( NYSE:GPS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The apparel retailer reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.49 billion. GAP had a positive return on equity of 7.43% and a negative net margin of 0.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. Research analysts predict that GAP will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 5th. GAP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -285.71%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dodge & Cox lifted its position in GAP by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 24,490,528 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $432,258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,381,050 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of GAP by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,858,043 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $67,991,000 after purchasing an additional 104,716 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of GAP by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,138,643 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $44,192,000 after purchasing an additional 415,813 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of GAP by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,813,988 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $32,017,000 after purchasing an additional 106,730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of GAP by 600.2% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 899,727 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $15,877,000 after purchasing an additional 771,230 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.23% of the company’s stock.

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, and Athleta brands. Its products include denim, tees, fleece, and khakis; eyewear, jewelry, shoes, handbags, and fragrances; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities for women and girls.

