GCM Mining Corp. (TSE:GCM) Insider Purchases C$44,028.00 in Stock

GCM Mining Corp. (TSE:GCM – Get Rating) insider Gran Colombia Gold Corp. purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$4.40 per share, for a total transaction of C$44,028.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$44,028.

Gran Colombia Gold Corp. also recently made the following trade(s):

Get GCM Mining alerts:

On Wednesday, May 18th, Gran Colombia Gold Corp. purchased 50,000 shares of GCM Mining stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$4.40 per share, for a total transaction of C$219,840.00.

On Monday, May 16th, Gran Colombia Gold Corp. purchased 50,000 shares of GCM Mining stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$4.42 per share, for a total transaction of C$221,000.00.

On Monday, April 25th, Gran Colombia Gold Corp. purchased 50,000 shares of GCM Mining stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$5.44 per share, for a total transaction of C$272,060.00.

GCM opened at C$4.27 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$418.64 million and a P/E ratio of 5.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$5.18 and its 200-day moving average is C$5.33. GCM Mining Corp. has a 52-week low of C$4.13 and a 52-week high of C$6.13. The company has a quick ratio of 5.87, a current ratio of 6.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.83.

GCM Mining ( TSE:GCM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.61 by C($0.43). The firm had revenue of C$128.35 million for the quarter. Equities analysts expect that GCM Mining Corp. will post 0.9599999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.015 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 30th. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.22%. GCM Mining’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.55%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Fundamental Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$10.24 price target on shares of GCM Mining in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of GCM Mining from C$9.75 to C$10.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd.

GCM Mining Company Profile (Get Rating)

GCM Mining Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and silver properties primarily in Colombia. The company holds interests in the Segovia operations comprising the El Silencio, Providencia, and Sandra K underground mines located in Colombia.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for GCM Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GCM Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.