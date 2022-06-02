GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:GEAGF) Shares Up 4.4%

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:GEAGF – Get Rating)’s share price was up 4.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $38.40 and last traded at $38.40. Approximately 827 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 51% from the average daily volume of 549 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.78.

Several equities analysts recently commented on GEAGF shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft from €45.00 ($48.39) to €44.00 ($47.31) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft from €44.00 ($47.31) to €42.00 ($45.16) in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.00.

Get GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development and production of systems and components for the food processing industry worldwide. The company operates through five divisions: Separation & Flow Technologies, Liquid & Power Technologies, Food & Health Technologies, Farm Technologies, and Heating & Refrigeration Technologies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.