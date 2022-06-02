Geeq Market Capitalization Hits $3.95 Million (GEEQ)

Geeq (GEEQ) traded down 8.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 2nd. Geeq has a market cap of $3.95 million and approximately $552,406.00 worth of Geeq was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Geeq has traded 2.3% lower against the US dollar. One Geeq coin can now be bought for $0.23 or 0.00000748 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Geeq Coin Profile

GEEQ is a coin. Geeq’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 17,288,890 coins. The official message board for Geeq is geeq.io/category/news . Geeq’s official Twitter account is @GeeqOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . Geeq’s official website is geeq.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Geeq is based on a new blockchain consensus protocol called Proof of Honesty(PoH). PoH empowers users who hold tokens on the platform to determine for themselves whether the network of validating nodes is behaving honestly. This allows Geeq to provide 99% Byzantine Fault Tolerance (BFT) while delivering rapid transaction finality at extremely low transactions cost. An additional protocol based on economic mechanism design gives Geeq Strategically Provable Security (SPS). “

Geeq Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Geeq directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Geeq should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Geeq using one of the exchanges listed above.

