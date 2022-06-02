General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Plans $1.26 Quarterly Dividend

General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 1st, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be given a dividend of 1.26 per share by the aerospace company on Friday, August 5th. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%.
General Dynamics has raised its dividend by an average of 8.6% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 32 consecutive years. General Dynamics has a payout ratio of 35.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect General Dynamics to earn $14.13 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $5.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 35.7%.
Shares of NYSE GD opened at $226.22 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.37, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.95. General Dynamics has a 12 month low of $182.66 and a 12 month high of $254.99. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $235.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $220.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.09.
In related news, VP Gregory S. Gallopoulos sold 10,644 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.93, for a total transaction of $2,532,526.92. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 124,605 shares in the company, valued at $29,647,267.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,685,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in General Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Boston Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in General Dynamics by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,173 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Covington Capital Management grew its holdings in General Dynamics by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 473 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in General Dynamics by 126.3% in the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 87,540 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $18,249,000 after purchasing an additional 48,862 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.84% of the company’s stock.
A number of research analysts have weighed in on GD shares. Susquehanna raised their price objective on General Dynamics from $280.00 to $285.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on General Dynamics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on General Dynamics from $215.00 to $243.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on General Dynamics from $280.00 to $285.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on General Dynamics from $235.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, General Dynamics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $239.11.
General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.
