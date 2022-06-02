General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Plans $1.26 Quarterly Dividend

General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 1st, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be given a dividend of 1.26 per share by the aerospace company on Friday, August 5th. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%.

General Dynamics has raised its dividend by an average of 8.6% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 32 consecutive years. General Dynamics has a payout ratio of 35.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect General Dynamics to earn $14.13 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $5.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 35.7%.

Shares of NYSE GD opened at $226.22 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.37, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.95. General Dynamics has a 12 month low of $182.66 and a 12 month high of $254.99. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $235.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $220.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The aerospace company reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.12. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 19.67% and a net margin of 8.52%. The firm had revenue of $9.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.48 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that General Dynamics will post 12.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Gregory S. Gallopoulos sold 10,644 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.93, for a total transaction of $2,532,526.92. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 124,605 shares in the company, valued at $29,647,267.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,685,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in General Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Boston Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in General Dynamics by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,173 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Covington Capital Management grew its holdings in General Dynamics by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 473 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in General Dynamics by 126.3% in the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 87,540 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $18,249,000 after purchasing an additional 48,862 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on GD shares. Susquehanna raised their price objective on General Dynamics from $280.00 to $285.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on General Dynamics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on General Dynamics from $215.00 to $243.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on General Dynamics from $280.00 to $285.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on General Dynamics from $235.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, General Dynamics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $239.11.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

