Genie Energy (NYSE:GNE) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Genie Energy (NYSE:GNE – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Genie Energy from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th.

Shares of NYSE GNE opened at $7.98 on Friday. Genie Energy has a 12 month low of $4.74 and a 12 month high of $8.25. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.05. The stock has a market cap of $209.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.42.

Genie Energy ( NYSE:GNE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $98.53 million during the quarter. Genie Energy had a net margin of 12.73% and a return on equity of 29.18%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.76%. Genie Energy’s payout ratio is 15.96%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. J. Goldman & Co LP boosted its holdings in shares of Genie Energy by 26.4% in the first quarter. J. Goldman & Co LP now owns 1,264,320 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $8,534,000 after acquiring an additional 263,901 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Genie Energy by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 393,161 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,190,000 after acquiring an additional 16,390 shares in the last quarter. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Genie Energy in the first quarter valued at $2,180,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Genie Energy by 4.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 178,450 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after buying an additional 8,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Genie Energy by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 96,674 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $653,000 after purchasing an additional 4,481 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.70% of the company’s stock.

Genie Energy Ltd., through its subsidiaries, supplies electricity and natural gas to residential and small business customers in the United States, Finland, Sweden, Japan, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Genie Retail Energy (GRE); GRE International; and Genie Renewables. The company also engages in the provision of energy advisory and brokerage services; solar panel manufacturing and distribution; solar installation design; and project management activities.

