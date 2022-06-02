Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO) Stock Price Up 11.5%

Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO – Get Rating)’s share price was up 11.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $4.56 and last traded at $4.56. Approximately 135,525 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 7,090,919 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.09.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on GEVO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gevo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Gevo in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company.

The stock has a market cap of $964.37 million, a PE ratio of -14.78 and a beta of 3.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 18.69 and a quick ratio of 18.54. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.12 and its 200-day moving average is $4.28.

Gevo ( NASDAQ:GEVO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The energy company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.08). The company had revenue of $0.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.11 million. Gevo had a negative net margin of 7,625.77% and a negative return on equity of 11.70%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.05) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Gevo, Inc. will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Gary W. Mize purchased 35,339 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.48 per share, for a total transaction of $158,318.72. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Gevo by 27.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,830,761 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $111,528,000 after purchasing an additional 5,167,904 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gevo in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,853,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Gevo by 116.8% in the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 1,975,098 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $8,453,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063,897 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Gevo by 694.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 946,677 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,051,000 after purchasing an additional 827,548 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Gevo by 194.5% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,068,024 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,571,000 after purchasing an additional 705,327 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.15% of the company’s stock.

Gevo, Inc operates as a renewable fuels company. It operates through four segments: Gevo, Agri-Energy, Renewable Natural Gas, and Net-Zero. The company commercializes gasoline, jet fuel, and diesel fuel to achieve zero carbon emissions, and reduce greenhouse gas emissions with sustainable alternatives.

