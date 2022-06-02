Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) Receives $50.00 Average PT from Brokerages

Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL – Get Rating) (TSE:GIL) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $50.00.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Gildan Activewear from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on shares of Gildan Activewear from C$65.00 to C$64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. StockNews.com cut Gildan Activewear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Gildan Activewear from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Gildan Activewear from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th.

GIL stock traded up $0.84 on Friday, hitting $32.11. 489,111 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 689,497. Gildan Activewear has a twelve month low of $28.86 and a twelve month high of $43.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The business’s fifty day moving average is $33.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.44.

Gildan Activewear ( NYSE:GIL Get Rating ) (TSE:GIL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The textile maker reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $774.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $666.81 million. Gildan Activewear had a net margin of 21.07% and a return on equity of 31.46%. The firm’s revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Gildan Activewear will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 26th will be paid a $0.169 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 25th. Gildan Activewear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.30%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GIL. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Gildan Activewear in the first quarter valued at about $114,818,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Gildan Activewear in the fourth quarter valued at about $82,805,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Gildan Activewear by 85.0% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,191,716 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $82,339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007,107 shares during the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. bought a new position in Gildan Activewear in the first quarter valued at about $31,558,000. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its position in Gildan Activewear by 97.9% in the fourth quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 1,360,969 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $57,783,000 after purchasing an additional 673,265 shares during the last quarter. 75.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sports shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Alstyle, and GoldToe brands.

