Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) Shares Down 3.6%

Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) fell 3.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $62.31 and last traded at $62.45. 151,795 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 7,919,248 shares. The stock had previously closed at $64.77.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GILD. StockNews.com began coverage on Gilead Sciences in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Gilead Sciences from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Maxim Group cut their price target on Gilead Sciences from $88.00 to $84.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Mizuho cut their price target on Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on Gilead Sciences from $77.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.20.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $78.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $61.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $6.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.28 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 44.98% and a net margin of 16.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.08 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.65%. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is currently 81.56%.

In other news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 3,634 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.24, for a total transaction of $211,644.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,989,872 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $756,765,000 after acquiring an additional 1,702,366 shares in the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management lifted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 10,727 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $749,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC lifted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 42,870 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,993,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $279,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.16% of the company’s stock.

About Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD)

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.