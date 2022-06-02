Gillson Capital LP Acquires New Position in First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF)

Gillson Capital LP bought a new stake in First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 54,045 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,228,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FAF. HG Vora Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in First American Financial by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. HG Vora Capital Management LLC now owns 10,300,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $805,769,000 after buying an additional 800,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in First American Financial by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,102,894 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $242,739,000 after purchasing an additional 68,969 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of First American Financial by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,210,488 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $94,696,000 after purchasing an additional 212,653 shares in the last quarter. Clough Capital Partners L P increased its holdings in First American Financial by 11.8% in the third quarter. Clough Capital Partners L P now owns 1,060,430 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $71,102,000 after buying an additional 111,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in First American Financial by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 926,809 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $72,505,000 after purchasing an additional 13,302 shares in the last quarter. 84.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get First American Financial alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on FAF shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First American Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of First American Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered First American Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $97.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Friday, April 1st. BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of First American Financial from $93.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of First American Financial from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.73.

Shares of FAF opened at $59.61 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s 50-day moving average is $60.85 and its 200-day moving average is $69.02. First American Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $57.30 and a fifty-two week high of $81.54.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.04). First American Financial had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 15.61%. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that First American Financial Co. will post 6.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 7th. First American Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.54%.

In related news, COO Christopher Michael Leavell sold 39,206 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.61, for a total value of $2,337,069.66. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 166,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,922,978.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

First American Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Specialty Insurance segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FAF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First American Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First American Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.