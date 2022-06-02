Gillson Capital LP Cuts Stock Holdings in Catalyst Partners Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CPARU)

Gillson Capital LP cut its stake in shares of Catalyst Partners Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CPARU – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,631 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,915 shares during the period. Gillson Capital LP’s holdings in Catalyst Partners Acquisition were worth $657,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sandia Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Catalyst Partners Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $5,470,000. Atreides Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Catalyst Partners Acquisition by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Atreides Management LP now owns 550,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,510,000 after purchasing an additional 30,401 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Catalyst Partners Acquisition by 89.5% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 189,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,867,000 after purchasing an additional 89,529 shares during the period. Clear Street LLC acquired a new stake in Catalyst Partners Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Catalyst Partners Acquisition by 11.9% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 63,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $621,000 after buying an additional 6,692 shares during the period.

CPARU opened at $9.79 on Thursday. Catalyst Partners Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.72 and a 52-week high of $10.83. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.88.

Catalyst Partners Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the software companies. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

