Gillson Capital LP Grows Stake in Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP)

Gillson Capital LP lifted its position in Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP – Get Rating) by 78.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 294,527 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 129,894 shares during the quarter. Gillson Capital LP owned about 0.32% of Perella Weinberg Partners worth $3,788,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Perella Weinberg Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Perella Weinberg Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $167,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Perella Weinberg Partners during the 3rd quarter worth $180,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Perella Weinberg Partners by 35.2% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 14,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 3,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Perella Weinberg Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $219,000. 43.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:PWP opened at $7.18 on Thursday. Perella Weinberg Partners has a fifty-two week low of $5.70 and a fifty-two week high of $14.75. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.16.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. Perella Weinberg Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -41.79%.

Separately, JMP Securities cut their price target on Perella Weinberg Partners from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th.

About Perella Weinberg Partners

Perella Weinberg Partners, an independent advisory firm, provides strategic and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company offers strategic and financial decisions, mergers and acquisitions advice and execution, capital markets advisory, shareholder and defense advisory, capital structure and restructuring, underwriting, equity research, and private capital raising services.

