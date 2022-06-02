Gillson Capital LP Sells 2,552 Shares of Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:FWAC)

Gillson Capital LP trimmed its position in Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:FWAC – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,481 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,552 shares during the period. Gillson Capital LP owned approximately 0.31% of Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III worth $870,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Glazer Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III by 1,335.6% during the 3rd quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 10,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 9,349 shares during the last quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP acquired a new stake in Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III in the fourth quarter worth about $149,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III by 282.3% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 47,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after acquiring an additional 34,749 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 47,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after acquiring an additional 3,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in shares of Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $547,000. Institutional investors own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FWAC opened at $9.72 on Thursday. Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III has a twelve month low of $9.63 and a twelve month high of $10.45. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.78.

Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on real estate technology sector. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

