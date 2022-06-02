Gillson Capital LP Sells 2,552 Shares of Group Nine Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GNAC)

Gillson Capital LP decreased its stake in Group Nine Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GNAC – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,481 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,552 shares during the quarter. Gillson Capital LP’s holdings in Group Nine Acquisition were worth $853,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Glazer Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Group Nine Acquisition by 266.2% during the 4th quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 1,521,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,832,000 after buying an additional 1,105,834 shares in the last quarter. HBK Investments L P grew its holdings in shares of Group Nine Acquisition by 25.6% during the third quarter. HBK Investments L P now owns 1,127,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,977,000 after buying an additional 229,497 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in Group Nine Acquisition by 137.8% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 951,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,263,000 after buying an additional 551,073 shares during the last quarter. Taconic Capital Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Group Nine Acquisition by 33.0% in the fourth quarter. Taconic Capital Advisors LP now owns 564,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,505,000 after purchasing an additional 140,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Group Nine Acquisition by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 327,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,190,000 after buying an additional 52,199 shares during the last quarter. 65.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:GNAC opened at $9.81 on Thursday. Group Nine Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.62 and a 52 week high of $9.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.78.

Group Nine Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

