Gillson Capital LP Sells 7,158 Shares of Guild Holdings (NYSE:GHLD)

Gillson Capital LP decreased its stake in shares of Guild Holdings (NYSE:GHLD – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 189,607 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,158 shares during the period. Gillson Capital LP’s holdings in Guild were worth $2,660,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Guild in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Guild by 304.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,744 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Guild during the fourth quarter worth approximately $314,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Guild by 67.6% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 826,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,375,000 after purchasing an additional 333,505 shares during the period. 9.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:GHLD opened at $10.90 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $665.55 million, a P/E ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.41. Guild Holdings has a 1 year low of $7.18 and a 1 year high of $16.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.99.

Guild ( NYSE:GHLD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.17. Guild had a net margin of 21.62% and a return on equity of 19.99%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.77 EPS. Analysts forecast that Guild Holdings will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on GHLD. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Guild from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 28th. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on Guild from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Guild from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.50.

Guild Holdings Company, a mortgage company, originates, sells, and services residential mortgage loans in the United States. The company operates approximately 260 branches with licenses in 49 states. It originates residential mortgages through retail and correspondent channels. The company was incorporated in 1960 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

