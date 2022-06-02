Gillson Capital LP Trims Stake in EJF Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:EJFAU)

Gillson Capital LP lessened its position in shares of EJF Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:EJFAU – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 109,329 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,189 shares during the quarter. Gillson Capital LP’s holdings in EJF Acquisition were worth $1,121,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in EJF Acquisition by 23.9% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 55,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after acquiring an additional 10,681 shares during the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EJF Acquisition during the third quarter worth $364,000. Finally, Tegean Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in EJF Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $474,000.

EJFAU stock opened at $10.07 on Thursday. EJF Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.82 and a one year high of $11.26. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.12 and a 200-day moving average of $10.24.

EJF Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus its search on the financial services sector. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Arlington, Virginia.

