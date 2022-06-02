Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) Shares Acquired by Eaton Vance Management

Eaton Vance Management increased its position in shares of Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 751,553 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,915 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management owned 0.68% of Glacier Bancorp worth $42,550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,461,340 shares of the bank’s stock worth $252,958,000 after purchasing an additional 248,328 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,842,693 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $211,543,000 after purchasing an additional 122,751 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,195,130 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $124,462,000 after purchasing an additional 281,249 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Glacier Bancorp by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,045,253 shares of the bank’s stock worth $113,205,000 after acquiring an additional 365,885 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Glacier Bancorp by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,607,727 shares of the bank’s stock worth $91,158,000 after acquiring an additional 160,434 shares during the period. 68.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Glacier Bancorp alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Glacier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 28th.

Shares of GBCI opened at $47.88 on Thursday. Glacier Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.43 and a 12 month high of $60.69. The stock has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a PE ratio of 18.13 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $47.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.66.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $219.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $220.66 million. Glacier Bancorp had a net margin of 32.03% and a return on equity of 10.02%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Glacier Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 12th were given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. This is an increase from Glacier Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 11th. Glacier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 49.44%.

About Glacier Bancorp (Get Rating)

Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing deposit and interest bearing deposit accounts, such as negotiable order of withdrawal and demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, fixed rate certificates of deposit, negotiated-rate jumbo certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Glacier Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glacier Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.