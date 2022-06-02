Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN) Shares Sold by Virtus ETF Advisers LLC

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC cut its holdings in Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN – Get Rating) by 40.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 19,668 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 13,470 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings in Gladstone Investment were worth $336,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Gladstone Investment by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC now owns 91,223 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,558,000 after purchasing an additional 3,286 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of Gladstone Investment by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 150,079 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,563,000 after acquiring an additional 5,705 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Gladstone Investment in the fourth quarter valued at about $707,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gladstone Investment by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 76,390 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,305,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gladstone Investment in the fourth quarter valued at about $200,000. Institutional investors own 11.75% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on GAIN shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gladstone Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Gladstone Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th.

GAIN stock opened at $15.23 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $505.79 million, a P/E ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 1.48. Gladstone Investment Co. has a 52 week low of $13.69 and a 52 week high of $17.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.91.

Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The investment management company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $19.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.61 million. Gladstone Investment had a return on equity of 7.02% and a net margin of 141.02%. As a group, analysts predict that Gladstone Investment Co. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 3rd. Gladstone Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.22%.

Gladstone Investment Corporation specializes in lower middle market, mature stage, buyouts; refinancing existing debt; senior debt securities such as senior loans, senior term loans, lines of credit, and senior notes; senior subordinated debt securities such as senior subordinated loans and senior subordinated notes; junior subordinated debt securities such as subordinated notes and mezzanine loans; limited liability company interests, and warrants or options.

