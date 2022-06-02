Glazer Capital LLC Buys New Shares in Eucrates Biomedical Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EUCR)

Glazer Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eucrates Biomedical Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EUCR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 66,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $654,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eisler Capital UK Ltd. acquired a new position in Eucrates Biomedical Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $2,269,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in Eucrates Biomedical Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $1,387,000. CNH Partners LLC raised its holdings in Eucrates Biomedical Acquisition by 5.5% during the third quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 85,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,000 after buying an additional 4,453 shares during the last quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Eucrates Biomedical Acquisition during the third quarter worth $768,000. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. acquired a new position in Eucrates Biomedical Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $722,000. Institutional investors own 54.48% of the company’s stock.

EUCR opened at $9.89 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.84. Eucrates Biomedical Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.65 and a 1-year high of $10.77.

Eucrates Biomedical Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

