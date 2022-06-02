Glazer Capital LLC Buys Shares of 86,637 Forbion European Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FRBNU)

Glazer Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Forbion European Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FRBNU – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 86,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $866,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. bought a new position in shares of Forbion European Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $3,514,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Forbion European Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $1,004,000. Aristeia Capital LLC bought a new position in Forbion European Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $3,138,000. Eisler Capital UK Ltd. bought a new position in Forbion European Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $763,000. Finally, LMR Partners LLP bought a new position in Forbion European Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $1,506,000.

FRBNU opened at $9.98 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.04. Forbion European Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.93 and a 52 week high of $10.17.

Forbion European Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to identify opportunities in the life sciences industry in Europe.

