Glazer Capital LLC Lowers Stake in New Vista Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:NVSA)

Glazer Capital LLC lessened its position in shares of New Vista Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:NVSA – Get Rating) by 38.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,937 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,983 shares during the period. Glazer Capital LLC owned approximately 0.22% of New Vista Acquisition worth $739,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Athanor Capital LP lifted its stake in shares of New Vista Acquisition by 33.2% during the third quarter. Athanor Capital LP now owns 32,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 8,092 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of New Vista Acquisition by 5.4% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 193,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,888,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of New Vista Acquisition by 70.2% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 27,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 11,240 shares in the last quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of New Vista Acquisition by 26.3% during the third quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 61,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $604,000 after purchasing an additional 12,923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in shares of New Vista Acquisition by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 135,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,316,000 after purchasing an additional 14,826 shares in the last quarter. 53.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get New Vista Acquisition alerts:

Shares of NVSA opened at $9.78 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.76. New Vista Acquisition Corp has a 12 month low of $9.61 and a 12 month high of $10.31.

New Vista Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company focuses on identifying and acquiring a technology business operating in space, defence, communications, advanced air mobility, and logistics areas.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for New Vista Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:NVSA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for New Vista Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Vista Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.