Glazer Capital LLC Makes New Investment in TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC)

Glazer Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 53,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,612,000. Glazer Capital LLC owned about 0.16% of TriState Capital as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of TriState Capital by 17.8% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the period. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of TriState Capital during the fourth quarter worth $151,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of TriState Capital by 101.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 4,160 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of TriState Capital by 385.9% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 4,947 shares during the period. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in TriState Capital in the fourth quarter valued at $204,000. 76.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSC opened at $30.58 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.53 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.35 and a 12 month high of $34.87.

TriState Capital ( NASDAQ:TSC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.03. TriState Capital had a return on equity of 13.05% and a net margin of 27.20%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TriState Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com cut TriState Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th.

In related news, Director E.H. Dewhurst sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.50, for a total value of $94,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 7.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TriState Capital Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for TriState Capital Bank that provides various commercial and private banking services to middle-market businesses and high-net-worth individuals in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Bank and Investment Management.

