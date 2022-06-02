Glazer Capital LLC Purchases New Holdings in Vahanna Tech Edge Acquisition I Corp. (NASDAQ:VHNAU)

Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Vahanna Tech Edge Acquisition I Corp. (NASDAQ:VHNAU – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 70,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $708,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. acquired a new stake in Vahanna Tech Edge Acquisition I during the 4th quarter worth $1,007,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vahanna Tech Edge Acquisition I during the 4th quarter worth $403,000. Eisler Capital UK Ltd. acquired a new stake in Vahanna Tech Edge Acquisition I during the 4th quarter worth $1,008,000. Angelo Gordon & CO. L.P. acquired a new stake in Vahanna Tech Edge Acquisition I during the 4th quarter worth $504,000. Finally, LMR Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Vahanna Tech Edge Acquisition I during the 4th quarter worth $1,762,000.

Shares of NASDAQ VHNAU opened at $10.00 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.05. Vahanna Tech Edge Acquisition I Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.90 and a twelve month high of $10.15.

Vahanna Tech Edge Acquisition I Corp. intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, share exchange, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. It focuses on acquiring business within the technology sector. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

