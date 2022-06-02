Glazer Capital LLC Purchases New Position in Arena Fortify Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AFACU)

Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Arena Fortify Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AFACU – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 98,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,001,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Arena Fortify Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $7,418,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arena Fortify Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $505,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Arena Fortify Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,012,000. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arena Fortify Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $101,000. Finally, Yakira Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Arena Fortify Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $253,000.

Get Arena Fortify Acquisition alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:AFACU opened at $10.03 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.10. Arena Fortify Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $10.00 and a one year high of $10.20.

Arena Fortify Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on acquisition candidates within the natural resources industry.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFACU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arena Fortify Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AFACU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Arena Fortify Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arena Fortify Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.