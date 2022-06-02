Glazer Capital LLC Purchases New Shares in Bullpen Parlay Acquisition (NASDAQ:BPACU)

Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Bullpen Parlay Acquisition (NASDAQ:BPACU – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 141,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,415,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BPACU. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Bullpen Parlay Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $483,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Bullpen Parlay Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $983,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bullpen Parlay Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $163,000. Condor Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Bullpen Parlay Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Context Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bullpen Parlay Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $3,941,000.

Shares of Bullpen Parlay Acquisition stock opened at $9.99 on Thursday. Bullpen Parlay Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.93 and a 1 year high of $10.27. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.01.

Bullpen Parlay Acquisition Company does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify business opportunities in the field of online real money gaming, technology, sports, digital media, hospitality, and leisure.

