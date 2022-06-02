Glazer Capital LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Alpha Capital Acquisition (NASDAQ:ASPC)

Glazer Capital LLC decreased its holdings in Alpha Capital Acquisition (NASDAQ:ASPC – Get Rating) by 64.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 126,340 shares of the company’s stock after selling 224,410 shares during the quarter. Glazer Capital LLC’s holdings in Alpha Capital Acquisition were worth $1,246,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ASPC. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in Alpha Capital Acquisition in the second quarter worth $933,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in Alpha Capital Acquisition during the third quarter valued at $2,066,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Alpha Capital Acquisition during the third quarter valued at $241,000. Periscope Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Alpha Capital Acquisition during the third quarter valued at $3,242,000. Finally, Omni Partners US LLC purchased a new position in Alpha Capital Acquisition during the third quarter valued at $519,000. 88.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Alpha Capital Acquisition stock opened at $9.91 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.88. Alpha Capital Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.60 and a 12 month high of $10.45.

Alpha Capital Acquisition Company does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in technology sector. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

