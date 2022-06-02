Glazer Capital LLC Reduces Stock Position in MSD Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:MSDAU)

Glazer Capital LLC lowered its stake in MSD Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:MSDAU – Get Rating) by 59.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 114,064 shares of the company’s stock after selling 165,873 shares during the quarter. Glazer Capital LLC’s holdings in MSD Acquisition were worth $1,159,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new position in MSD Acquisition in the third quarter worth approximately $146,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in MSD Acquisition by 12.5% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,020,000 after acquiring an additional 222,900 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in MSD Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $254,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in MSD Acquisition by 129.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 5,697 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in MSD Acquisition by 1.6% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 2,748,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,511,000 after acquiring an additional 44,077 shares during the period.

Shares of OTCMKTS MSDAU opened at $9.88 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.00. MSD Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.80 and a 52-week high of $10.35.

MSD Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology and media sectors. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

