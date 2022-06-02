Glazer Capital LLC Sells 188,812 Shares of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II (NASDAQ:DNAB)

Glazer Capital LLC reduced its stake in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II (NASDAQ:DNAB – Get Rating) by 69.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,485 shares of the company’s stock after selling 188,812 shares during the quarter. Glazer Capital LLC owned 0.32% of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II worth $816,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DNAB. Whitefort Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II in the 4th quarter valued at about $184,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $288,000. Sandia Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II during the 4th quarter worth approximately $495,000. Taconic Capital Advisors LP increased its position in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Taconic Capital Advisors LP now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,940,000 after purchasing an additional 37,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II by 308.0% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 203,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,015,000 after purchasing an additional 153,981 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II alerts:

DNAB stock opened at $9.68 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.76. Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II has a 1 year low of $9.60 and a 1 year high of $10.35.

Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in biotechnology industry. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Henderson, Nevada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.