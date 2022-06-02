Glazer Capital LLC Takes $1.11 Million Position in Seaport Global Acquisition II Corp. (NASDAQ:SGIIU)

Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Seaport Global Acquisition II Corp. (NASDAQ:SGIIU – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 110,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,108,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Whitebox Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Seaport Global Acquisition II during the 4th quarter valued at $1,005,000. Aristeia Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Seaport Global Acquisition II during the 4th quarter valued at $2,010,000. Taconic Capital Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Seaport Global Acquisition II during the 4th quarter valued at $2,010,000. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Seaport Global Acquisition II during the 4th quarter valued at $1,307,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Seaport Global Acquisition II during the 4th quarter valued at $251,000.

Shares of NASDAQ SGIIU opened at $9.99 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.02. Seaport Global Acquisition II Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.90 and a twelve month high of $10.59.

Seaport Global Acquisition II Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

