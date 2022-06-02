Glazer Capital LLC Takes $944,000 Position in The Growth for Good Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:GFGDU)

Glazer Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Growth for Good Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:GFGDU – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 94,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $944,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mariner Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Growth for Good Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in Growth for Good Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $338,000. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. bought a new position in Growth for Good Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $950,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new position in Growth for Good Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $998,000. Finally, CSS LLC IL bought a new position in Growth for Good Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,006,000.

GFGDU opened at $9.96 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.97. The Growth for Good Acquisition Co. has a 12 month low of $9.83 and a 12 month high of $11.14.

The Growth for Good Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

